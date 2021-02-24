(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2021) A Trump-appointed US judge has granted Texas' request for a preliminary injunction to block President Joe Biden's 100-day pause on deporting illegal immigrants, a ruling shows.

"The State of Texas moves for a preliminary injunction to enjoin the United States (the 'Government') from executing a 100-day pause on the removal of aliens already subject to a final Order of Removal," US District Judge Drew Tipton said in Tuesday's ruling, posted by Washington Post reporter Maria Sacchetti on Twitter.

In late January, Tipton granted a temporary restraining order sought by Texas to block Biden's freeze on deportations of illegal immigrants, arguing that the move violates the law.

The temporary restraining order was later extended for 14 days until February 23.