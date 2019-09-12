EL PASO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) A Texas jury has indicted the El Paso shooter Patrick Crusius for capital murder for killing 22 people in a Walmart shopping center in August, the El Paso County District Attorney's Office said in a press release on Thursday.

"On Thursday, September 12, 2019, an El Paso County Grand Jury indicted Patrick Crusius for Capital Murder in relation to the shooting deaths of twenty-two individuals at the Cielo Vista Walmart on August 3, 2019," the release said. Capital Murder is the highest charge in the State of Texas and is punishable by death or life imprisonment without parole if found guilty."