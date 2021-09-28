UrduPoint.com

Texas Lawmakers Propose New Congressional Districts In Cities Of Austin, Houston

Faizan Hashmi 11 minutes ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 02:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2021) The Texas Senate proposed during a special session a new congressional district map that adds two new seats in the US House of Representatives and would give Republicans a stronger hold in the state.

The Republican-controlled Senate revealed the proposal on Monday based on data from the 2020 US census, which added new congressional districts in the cities of Austin and Houston.

The voting rights watchdog group Democracy Docket said the proposal would reportedly protect incumbnet Republican Congressmen by removing Democratic voters from their districts and overlapping districts represented by Democratic House lawmakers.

The proposed congressional district map would reportedly pit Democratic Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee against her Democratic Congressman Al Green. In addition, Republican Congressman Dan Crenshaw's district would overlap with the district represented by Democratic Congresswoman Sylvia Garcia.

The proposed plan would need to be approved by Texas Governor Greg Abbott.

