UrduPoint.com

Texas Mall Shooter Purportedly Posted Ties To Nazi, 'Incel' Beliefs - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published May 09, 2023 | 08:00 PM

Texas Mall Shooter Purportedly Posted Ties to Nazi, 'Incel' Beliefs - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2023) The gunman who killed eight people and wounded at least seven others in a shooting at a mall in the US state of Texas over the weekend purportedly expressed to Nazi and so-called incel beliefs online, CNN reported on Tuesday.

On Saturday, 33-year-old Mauricio Garcia killed eight people and hospitalized seven others during a shooting at a shopping mall in Allen, Texas, located approximately 25 miles north of Dallas. Police killed Garcia at the scene of the shooting.

An account discovered on the Russian social media site Odnoklassniki included posts with identifying information linked to Garcia, as well as posts displaying an interest in Nazism and the "involuntarily celibate" movement, the report said, citing law enforcement sources.

The account posted several receipts and an airline ticket with Garcia's name, along with a matching birthdate, the report said. The account also shared an image from Google Maps dated a few weeks before the shooting that showed what times the mall was busiest, the report said.

Investigators believe the account, which goes by the username "PsycoVision5," belonged to Garcia, a law enforcement source reportedly said.

The account listed no friends or groups, indicating it may have been used as a personal diary, Bellingcat researcher Aric Toler reportedly said.

However, the posts are accessible to anyone with an account on the site, the report said.

The account posted on the day of the shooting, claiming that psychiatric care would not be "able to fix" their problems, the report said. The account also posted pictures of various firearms, the report said.

In addition, the account posted a photo of a shirtless man with a swastika tattoo over his heart, although it is unclear whether the man is Garcia, the report said.

Garcia wore a patch with the acronym RWDS, meaning "Right-Wing Death Squad," during the shooting, a law enforcement source reportedly said. The account also echoed the "replacement theory" that alleges a conspiracy to reduce the white population, the report said.

Moreover, the account self-identified in some posts as an incel, complaining about family members who "mocked" attempts to be more masculine, the report said.

Garcia entered the US Army after graduating high school in 2008, Army spokesperson Heather Hagan reportedly said. Garcia was terminated after three months, prior to completing basic training, due to concerns about his mental health, a law enforcement source also said.

Authorities have yet to announce their theory on a possible motive for the shooting, the report noted.

Related Topics

Army Police Google Russia Social Media Man Dallas SITE May Family From

Recent Stories

Nobody will be allowed to harm public or private p ..

Nobody will be allowed to harm public or private property: Law Minister

11 minutes ago
 UAE Tennis Federation renews partnership with Wils ..

UAE Tennis Federation renews partnership with Wilson for another 5 years

22 minutes ago
 Dubai ideal for financial firms to advance growth: ..

Dubai ideal for financial firms to advance growth: Maktoum bin Mohammed

22 minutes ago
 Qureshi says will announce action plan in view of ..

Qureshi says will announce action plan in view of Imran Khan’s directives

25 minutes ago
 IHC reserves verdict on Imran Khan's arrest in Al- ..

IHC reserves verdict on Imran Khan's arrest in Al-Qadir Trust case

44 minutes ago
 Imran Khan was not tortured during arrest, says Ra ..

Imran Khan was not tortured during arrest, says Rana Sanaullah

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.