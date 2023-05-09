Texas Mall Shooter Purportedly Posted Ties to Nazi, 'Incel' Beliefs - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2023) The gunman who killed eight people and wounded at least seven others in a shooting at a mall in the US state of Texas over the weekend purportedly expressed to Nazi and so-called incel beliefs online, CNN reported on Tuesday.

On Saturday, 33-year-old Mauricio Garcia killed eight people and hospitalized seven others during a shooting at a shopping mall in Allen, Texas, located approximately 25 miles north of Dallas. Police killed Garcia at the scene of the shooting.

An account discovered on the Russian social media site Odnoklassniki included posts with identifying information linked to Garcia, as well as posts displaying an interest in Nazism and the "involuntarily celibate" movement, the report said, citing law enforcement sources.

The account posted several receipts and an airline ticket with Garcia's name, along with a matching birthdate, the report said. The account also shared an image from Google Maps dated a few weeks before the shooting that showed what times the mall was busiest, the report said.

Investigators believe the account, which goes by the username "PsycoVision5," belonged to Garcia, a law enforcement source reportedly said.

The account listed no friends or groups, indicating it may have been used as a personal diary, Bellingcat researcher Aric Toler reportedly said.

However, the posts are accessible to anyone with an account on the site, the report said.

The account posted on the day of the shooting, claiming that psychiatric care would not be "able to fix" their problems, the report said. The account also posted pictures of various firearms, the report said.

In addition, the account posted a photo of a shirtless man with a swastika tattoo over his heart, although it is unclear whether the man is Garcia, the report said.

Garcia wore a patch with the acronym RWDS, meaning "Right-Wing Death Squad," during the shooting, a law enforcement source reportedly said. The account also echoed the "replacement theory" that alleges a conspiracy to reduce the white population, the report said.

Moreover, the account self-identified in some posts as an incel, complaining about family members who "mocked" attempts to be more masculine, the report said.

Garcia entered the US Army after graduating high school in 2008, Army spokesperson Heather Hagan reportedly said. Garcia was terminated after three months, prior to completing basic training, due to concerns about his mental health, a law enforcement source also said.

Authorities have yet to announce their theory on a possible motive for the shooting, the report noted.