Texas Mall Shooting Leaves Nine Injured, Including One Child - Police

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2023) At least nine people, including a 5-year-old child, were injured in the shooting at a shopping mall in Allen, Texas; fatalities have also been reported, according to police.

The Allen Police Department said on Twitter on Saturday afternoon that a shooting had occurred at Allen Premium Outlets and that an active investigation was underway.

US media reported that several people were suspected to have been hurt or killed in the shooting.

Allen Police Chief Brian Harvey told reporters later on Saturday, as cited by Fox News, that there were fatalities, but did not say how many.

According to Harvey, a total of nine people were hospitalized with injuries after the shooting.

A spokesperson for Medical City Healthcare told Fox news that eight victims aged 5 to 61 were being treated at their facilities following the shooting.