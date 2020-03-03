UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Texas Mayor Declares Health Emergency In City Of San Antonio Over Coronavirus Crisis

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 03:00 AM

Texas Mayor Declares Health Emergency in City of San Antonio Over Coronavirus Crisis

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) Mayor Ron Nirenberg of San Antonio, Texas, has declared a local health emergency after an evacuee infected with the novel coronavirus was released from a nearby Air Force base, according to a city proclamation.

"Now, therefore, be it proclaimed by the city of San Antonio that a local state of disaster and public health emergency is hereby declared for the City of San Antonio," the proclamation said on Monday evening.

The evacuee who was quarantined at the nearby base tested positive for the virus once she was released. She spent a total of 12 hours in the San Antonio community.

Local officials said they have taken the neccessary steps to prevent any potential spread of the novel coronavirus.

Related Topics

San Antonio From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Poor visibility warning

2 hours ago

UAE citizens evacuated from Iran

3 hours ago

Ministry of Education to start pilot stage of dist ..

3 hours ago

Amir four-for powers Kings to second successive wi ..

3 hours ago

IMF, World Bank to help member countries address e ..

3 hours ago

Saudi deputy defence minister calls on Prime Minis ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.