Texas Mayor Declares Health Emergency in City of San Antonio Over Coronavirus Crisis

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) Mayor Ron Nirenberg of San Antonio, Texas, has declared a local health emergency after an evacuee infected with the novel coronavirus was released from a nearby Air Force base, according to a city proclamation.

"Now, therefore, be it proclaimed by the city of San Antonio that a local state of disaster and public health emergency is hereby declared for the City of San Antonio," the proclamation said on Monday evening.

The evacuee who was quarantined at the nearby base tested positive for the virus once she was released. She spent a total of 12 hours in the San Antonio community.

Local officials said they have taken the neccessary steps to prevent any potential spread of the novel coronavirus.