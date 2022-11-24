Texas Military Says Sending Armored Troop Carriers, Boosting Security at Southern Border

AUSTIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2022) Texas is deploying armored personnel carriers and enhancing security along the state's southern border with Mexico amid record-breaking levels of illegal immigration, a Texas National Guard spokesperson told Sputnik.

"The Texas National Guard, under direction of the Adjutant General, is deploying (ten) M113 Armored Personnel Carriers to the southern Texas-Mexico border, as well as increasing aircraft flights and security efforts," the spokesperson said.

These actions are part of a larger strategy to fight back against the influx of illegal immigration on the southern border and the state is taking unprecedented measures to repel migrants trying to cross the border illegally, the spokesperson said.

Earlier this month, Texas Governor Greg Abbott invoked invasion clauses of the US and Texas constitutions to address the influx of illegal immigration on the US-Mexico border under the Biden administration.

Abbott said his order deploys National Guardsmen and state police officers to the Texas-Mexico border with the authority to arrest illegal migrants.

Moreover, Abbott said, through the order, he can build additional border wall, deploy gun boats on the Rio Grande river, designate Mexican drug cartels as terrorist organizations, boost cooperation with other US states to address illegal migration, and enter into agreement with foreign countries such as Mexico to enhance border security.

The United States has seen two consecutive record breaking years of illegal crossings into the United States since Biden assumed office in January 2021. Well over two million illegal crossings into the United States were recorded in fiscal year 2022, according to Customs and Border Protection.