UrduPoint.com

Texas National Guard, Police To Return Illegal Migrants On US Southern Border - Governor

Sumaira FH Published July 08, 2022 | 12:30 AM

Texas National Guard, Police to Return Illegal Migrants on US Southern Border - Governor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2022) Texas national guard troops and state police officers have the authority to apprehend and return illegal immigrants on the US southern border, Texas Governor Greg Abbott's office said on Thursday.

"Governor Greg Abbott today issued an executive order authorizing and empowering the Texas National Guard and the Texas Department of Public Safety to apprehend illegal immigrants who illegally cross the border between ports of entry and return them to the border," Abbott's office said in a press release.

This year, the monthly number of illegal migrants apprehended on the southern border hit three record highs in March, April, and May, reaching more than 200,000 each month and setting the Biden administration on pace to hit a second consecutive record for most illegal migrants apprehended on the southern border.

Related Topics

Police Governor March April May Border Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Swedish stabbing motive linked to psychiatry: pros ..

Swedish stabbing motive linked to psychiatry: prosecutor

1 minute ago
 UK PM Johnson quits after cabinet bloodbath

UK PM Johnson quits after cabinet bloodbath

1 minute ago
 Putin says if West wants to defeat Russia on battl ..

Putin says if West wants to defeat Russia on battlefield, 'let them try'

1 minute ago
 Prime Minister announces assistance for victims of ..

Prime Minister announces assistance for victims of rains, floods

26 minutes ago
 Jabeur makes African history with Wimbledon final ..

Jabeur makes African history with Wimbledon final spot

26 minutes ago
 Pakistan calls upon int'l community to investigate ..

Pakistan calls upon int'l community to investigate killings by Indian forces in ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.