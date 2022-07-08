Texas National Guard, Police to Return Illegal Migrants on US Southern Border - Governor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2022) Texas national guard troops and state police officers have the authority to apprehend and return illegal immigrants on the US southern border, Texas Governor Greg Abbott's office said on Thursday.

"Governor Greg Abbott today issued an executive order authorizing and empowering the Texas National Guard and the Texas Department of Public Safety to apprehend illegal immigrants who illegally cross the border between ports of entry and return them to the border," Abbott's office said in a press release.

This year, the monthly number of illegal migrants apprehended on the southern border hit three record highs in March, April, and May, reaching more than 200,000 each month and setting the Biden administration on pace to hit a second consecutive record for most illegal migrants apprehended on the southern border.