UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Texas National Guard To Begin Arresting Illegal Migrants On Southern Border - Governor

Sumaira FH 14 minutes ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 05:20 AM

Texas National Guard to Begin Arresting Illegal Migrants on Southern Border - Governor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) Texas National Guard troops have been granted the authority to help state police officers arrest migrants illegally crossing into the United States along the southern border with Mexico, Texas Governor Greg Abbott said in a letter.

"By virtue of the power and authority vested in me by the Constitution and laws of the State of Texas, I hereby order that the Texas National Guard assist DPS [state police] in enforcing Texas law by arresting lawbreakers at the border," Abbott said in a letter to the head of the Texas National Guard, Major General Tracy Norris on Tuesday.

Abbott is also in the process of using his authority to build additional border wall along the Texas-Mexico border, but construction has not begun.

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) data shows that Border Patrol agents encountered 188,829 undocumented migrants on the US southern border in the month of June, bringing the total number of apprehensions in the region since October to 1.1 million.

Related Topics

Police Governor United States Mexico June October Border Million

Recent Stories

11th edition of SIAL Middle East and Abu Dhabi Int ..

6 hours ago

Payments under Ehsaas Kafalat, Emergency Cash bein ..

5 hours ago

Luxury Giant Kering Reports 54.1% Revenue Growth i ..

5 hours ago

US Repatriates 27 Cubans From 2 Interdictions Off ..

5 hours ago

110 more corona positive cases reported in Balochi ..

5 hours ago

White House Staff Prepared to Wear Masks Again in ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.