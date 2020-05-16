UrduPoint.com
Texas Nearly Sets Back-to-Back COVID-19 Daily Death Toll Record

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 03:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2020) Texas nearly set a consecutive record in the number of deaths reported in a single day due to the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the Texas Department of State Health Services revealed as businesses open across the state.

The state health department on Friday reported an additional 56 deaths due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 1,272 from 1,216.

On Thursday, the state health department reported 58 new COVID-19 deaths, which marks the highest number reported in a single day.

To date, the state health department reports a total of 45,198 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and more than 25,400 recoveries.

Texas businesses have started to reopen since May 1 with permission from Governor Greg Abbott. The list of businesses allowed to reopen includes retails stores, restaurants, movie theaters, malls, barbershops and hair salons.

All licensed healthcare professionals in Texas have also been allowed to return to work under fewer restrictions.

Gyms and fitness facilities, including non-essential manufacturing businesses, will be allowed to reopen on Monday.

