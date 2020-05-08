UrduPoint.com
Texas Not To Jail People Who Violate COVID-19 Related Orders - Governor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 12:38 AM

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said in a statement on Thursday that he modified his novel coronavirus (COVID-19)-related executive orders to prevent people who violate such orders from being jailed

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) Texas Governor Greg Abbott said in a statement on Thursday that he modified his novel coronavirus (COVID-19)-related executive orders to prevent people who violate such orders from being jailed.

"Throwing Texans in jail who have had their businesses shut down through no fault of their own is nonsensical and I will not allow it to happen," Abbott said in the statement. "That is why I am modifying my executive orders to ensure confinement is not a punishment for violating an order."

Abbott said his order will supersede orders from local jurisdictions in Texas.

The governor emphasized it is "absurd" to have business owners jailed for violating COVID-19 orders while some county judges advocate for the release of hardened criminals from jail to prevent the spread of the virus.

Over the last two weeks, Abbott has allowed several businesses such as restaurants, barbershops, hair salons, and retail stores to open despite the ongoing pandemic. People throughout the United States have protested the governors' shut-down and sheltering in place orders.

