Texas Official Denies Reports Uvalde Gunman Arrested in 2018 for Planning School Shooting

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2022) The 18-year-old gunman in the Uvalde school shooting, Salvador Ramos, was not one of two juveniles arrested in 2018 for plotting a shooting, Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw said on Friday.

"I do want to cover one thing quickly though, before I go to questions, and some of the questions that we have already received, and one of those is going around now that in fact the subject had been... arrested by the Texas Rangers in the local police back in 2018, that's not the case, he was not one of the individuals," McCraw said during a press briefing.

Two juveniles were charged with attempted or conspiracy to commit capital murder in Uvalde in 2018, but the suspect in the Robb Elementary shooting was not one of those individuals.

Earlier on Friday, US Congressman Tony Gonzales said the gunman was arrested four years ago for planning a school shooting.

Authorities previously claimed that alleged shooter Salvador Ramos had no known criminal history. However, access to juvenile records is typically restricted in the state of Texas.

Ramos is alleged to have shot and killed 21 people at the Robb Elementary School in Uvalde over the course of about an hour before being killed by responding law enforcement officers.