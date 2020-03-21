UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Texas Oil Regulator Invited To OPEC Meeting In June - Statement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 21st March 2020 | 01:20 AM

Texas Oil Regulator Invited to OPEC Meeting in June - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2020) Texas Railroad Commissioner Ryan Sitton in a statement on Friday said OPEC Chief Moh Barkindo invited him to attend the cartel's next meeting in June

"Just got off the phone with OPEC SG Moh Barkindo. Great conversation on global supply and demand," Sitton said. "We all agree an international deal must get done to ensure economic stability as we recover from COVID-19. He was kind enough to invite me to the next OPEC meeting in June."

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that the United States at an appropriate time will interfere in the oil price fight between Russia and Saudi Arabia.

Earlier this month, the US Energy Department accused OPEC and Russia of manipulating the market after they failed to reach a volume reduction deal.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday that Russia and Saudi Arabia are not engaged in any price war on the oil market, the global situation is unfortunate for oil prices.

The Texas Railroad Commission regulates the oil and gas industry, gas utilities, surface uranium and coal mining.

Related Topics

Russia Oil Trump Price United States Saudi Arabia June Gas Market All From Industry

Recent Stories

UAE children with Down syndrome creative, producti ..

8 minutes ago

UAE suspends entry of GCC citizens from midnight t ..

23 minutes ago

UN fast tracks $10 million loan to help scale up F ..

46 minutes ago

$10 m to be given to Sindh to combat coronavirus: ..

45 minutes ago

UAE condemns killing of two ERC employees in Aden

2 hours ago

US Capital Registers First Death From COVID-19 - H ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.