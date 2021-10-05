UrduPoint.com

Texas Parole Board Recommends Posthumous Pardon For George Floyd - District Attorney

Tue 05th October 2021 | 01:12 PM

Texas Parole Board Recommends Posthumous Pardon for George Floyd - District Attorney

The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles has recommended that George Floyd be posthumously pardoned for a 2004 drug conviction, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2021) The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles has recommended that George Floyd be posthumously pardoned for a 2004 drug conviction, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said.

"We lament the loss of former Houstonian George Floyd and hope that his family finds comfort in Monday's decision by the Texas State Board of Pardons and Paroles to recommend clemency for a 2004 conviction involving former Houston Police Department Officer Gerald Goines," the attorney said in the statement.

Floyd, a 46-year-old African American died after a white Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, knelt on his neck for nine minutes during an arrest on May 25, 2020.

In February 2004, Floyd was arrested in Houston by former police officer Gerald Goines for selling $10 worth of crack cocaine in a police sting. Floyd pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 10 months in jail.

In April, a posthumous pardon application was filed on behalf of Floyd and his family members.

Ogg urged Texas Governor Greg Abbott to follow the board's recommendation to pardon Floyd.

Floyd's murder sparked mass protests against police violence and racial injustice across the United States and beyond. On June 25, Chauvin was sentenced to 270 months in prison.

