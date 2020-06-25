UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Texas Pauses Any Further Reopening After Surge In Coronavirus Cases - Governor

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 09:30 PM

Texas Pauses Any Further Reopening After Surge in Coronavirus Cases - Governor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) The US state of Texas has put on hold any further reopening phases after a surge in novel coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in recent weeks, Governor Greg Abbott's office said in a press release on Thursday.

"Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the State of Texas will pause any further phases to open Texas as the state responds to the recent increase in positive COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations," the release said.

Abbott pointed out in the release that businesses in Texas are still allowed to remain open at 50 percent capacity under standard health protocols.

Texas began to gradually reopen the economy after Abbott allowed the stay-at-home orders to expire on May 1.

On Wednesday, Texas reported a single-day record of 5,551 new coronavirus cases and 4,389 hospitalizations.

Related Topics

Governor May Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SEC extends suspension of social activities until ..

6 minutes ago

Khalifa University ranks 15th worldwide and tops i ..

21 minutes ago

DJI conducts remote training programme on Civil Pr ..

36 minutes ago

Emirates offers additional cargo capacity on aircr ..

2 hours ago

MoHAP provides addiction treatment, rehabilitation ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Police arrest Hushpuppi, Woodberry, ten inte ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.