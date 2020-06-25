Texas Pauses Any Further Reopening After Surge in Coronavirus Cases - Governor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) The US state of Texas has put on hold any further reopening phases after a surge in novel coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in recent weeks, Governor Greg Abbott's office said in a press release on Thursday.

"Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the State of Texas will pause any further phases to open Texas as the state responds to the recent increase in positive COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations," the release said.

Abbott pointed out in the release that businesses in Texas are still allowed to remain open at 50 percent capacity under standard health protocols.

Texas began to gradually reopen the economy after Abbott allowed the stay-at-home orders to expire on May 1.

On Wednesday, Texas reported a single-day record of 5,551 new coronavirus cases and 4,389 hospitalizations.