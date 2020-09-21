Texas Plane Crash Kills at Least Four People - KBTX-TV

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2020) At least four people died in a plane crash near Hilltop Lakes in Leon County, Texas, on Sunday, KBTX-TV reports.

"NTSB is investigating the September 20, 2020 crash in Hilltop, TX involving a Piper PA-46. The NTSB is not traveling to the scene of the crash at this time," The National Transportation Safety board (NTSB) said on Twitter, commenting on the crash.

According to KBTX-TV, the pilot contacted the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) before the crash, reporting engine problems.

The 1984 single-engine plane registered to KMAC Bravo LLC in Lafayette, Louisiana, was heading from Horseshoe Bay Resort located west of the Texas state capital of Austin, to the Natchitoches Regional Airport in Louisiana on Sunday morning.

According to KBTX-TV, the plane was attempting to make an emergency landing at Hilltop Lakes Airport when it crashed near the Hilltop Lakes stables at around 10:45 a.m. local time (15:45 GMT) on Sunday.