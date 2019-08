(@imziishan)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 3rd Aug, 2019 ) : Police said there may be more than one suspect involved in an active shooter situation Saturday in El Paso , Texas.

City police said on Twitter they had received "multi reports of multipe shooters."There was no immediate word on casualties.