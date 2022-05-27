UrduPoint.com

Texas Police Official Says Gunman In Uvalde School Shooting Fired 100 Rounds

Published May 27, 2022

Texas Police Official Says Gunman in Uvalde School Shooting Fired 100 Rounds

The gunman who killed 19 students and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, fired at least 100 rounds during the shooting, Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw said on Friday

"We do know this - he shot more than 100 rounds based on the audio evidence at that time," McCraw said during a press conference.

More Stories From World

