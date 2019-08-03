UrduPoint.com
Texas Police Report Active Shooter Situation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 03rd August 2019 | 11:08 PM

Police in Texas reported an active shooter situation Saturday in a commercial district of El Paso

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 3rd Aug, 2019 ) :Police in Texas reported an active shooter situation Saturday in a commercial district of El Paso.

The police put out a tweet urging people to stay away from a shopping center called Cielo Vista Mall.

"Active Shooting Stay away from Cielo Vista Mall Area. Scene is Still Active," El Paso police said on Twitter.

The local ABC affiliate, KVIA, said the active shooter situation was unfolding in a Walmart store.

CNN said three restaurants in the area were on lockdown.

