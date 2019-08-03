Texas police report active shooter situation

(@FahadShabbir)

Police in Texas reported an active shooter situation Saturday in a commercial district of El Paso

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 3rd Aug, 2019 ) : Police in Texas reported an active shooter situation Saturday in a commercial district of El Paso

The police put out a tweet urging people to stay away from a shopping center called Cielo Vista Mall.

"Active Shooting Stay away from Cielo Vista Mall Area. Scene is Still Active," El Paso police said on Twitter.

The local ABC affiliate, KVIA, said the active shooter situation was unfolding in a Walmart store.

CNN said three restaurants in the area were on lockdown.