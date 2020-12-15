UrduPoint.com
Texas Presidential Electors Cast 38 Votes For Trump - Official Results

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 02:20 AM

Texas Presidential Electors Cast 38 Votes for Trump - Official Results

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) Members of the Electoral College in the US state of Texas officially awarded 38 votes to President Donald Trump, mirroring its popular choice.

Texas is the second largest prize of the campaign, second only to California.

Trump trails his Democratic rival Joe Biden 240-229 after 46 states and the District of Columbia completed their Electoral College meetings with no "faithless" votes recorded that would deviate from public endorsements.

Four more states are to hold votes later on Monday, including California which is expected to elevate Biden beyond a victory threshold of 270.

More Stories From World

