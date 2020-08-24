Texas Professor and NASA Researcher Arrested For Hiding Links With China - US Justice Dept

A Texas A&M University professor working on projects for the US space agency NASA has been arrested and will be charged for allegedly hiding his affiliations with Chinese state-owned academic and commercial institutions, the Department of Justice said in a statement on Monday

"Texas A&M University (TAMU) Professor Zhengdong Cheng is expected to make his initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Sam Sheldon today at 2 p.m. in Houston. Authorities took him into custody Sunday, Aug.

23," the�statement said. It added that for several years, Chang willfully took steps to obscure his affiliations and collaboration with a Chinese University and at least one Chinese-owned company. The terms of his US grant prohibited participation, collaboration or coordination with China, any Chinese-owned company or any Chinese University, according to the charges.

