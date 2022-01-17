UrduPoint.com

Texas Rabbi Describes Moment He Threw A Chair At Gunman In Hostage Stand-off

Muhammad Irfan Published January 17, 2022 | 11:20 PM

Texas rabbi describes moment he threw a chair at gunman in hostage stand-off

The rabbi of a Texas synagogue that was the scene of a hostage stand-off recounted Monday how he threw a chair at the gunman, allowing those being held to escape

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :The rabbi of a Texas synagogue that was the scene of a hostage stand-off recounted Monday how he threw a chair at the gunman, allowing those being held to escape.

During the "last hour" of the 10-hour ordeal Saturday their captor "wasn't getting what he wanted," Charlie Cytron-Walker, rabbi of Congregation Beth Israel in the small town of Colleyville, near Dallas, told CBS.

"It didn't look good. It didn't sound good," he said.

"It was terrifying," he added, his voice still marked by emotion. "When I saw an opportunity where he wasn't in a good position, I made sure that the two gentlemen who were still with me, that they were ready to go." The exit wasn't far away from them, he said.

"I told them to go. I threw a chair at the gunman and I headed for the door, and all three of us were able to get out without even a shot being fired." The FBI has identified their captor as a British national named Malik Faisal Akram, 44.

Including the rabbi, Akram took four people hostage Saturday in the synagogue in what President Joe Biden has described as an "act of terror." He appears to have been demanding the release of Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani scientist sentenced in 2010 by a New York Federal court to 86 years in prison on terrorism charges.

One of the hostages was released after several hours of negotiations, while the other three were freed by evening, all safe and sound.

But Akram died after a police intervention involving gunfire. Details have not yet been released, and it is not clear if he killed himself or was killed by law enforcement.

Cytron-Walker explained that he has received security training, including from the police, on how to react in active shooter situations.

"They really teach you in those moments that when your life is threatened, you need to do whatever you can to get to safety. You need to do whatever you can to get out," he said.

He added that religious leadership training also conveyed "the idea of being a calm, non-anxious presence ... I did the best I could to do that throughout the standoff." Akram had reportedly initially knocked on the door of the synagogue, and the rabbi offered him a cup of tea.

The service was being livestreamed on Facebook when it was interrupted, and some audio of the negotiations between Akram and law enforcement could be heard.

In it, Akram describes the moment he entered the synagogue.

"They gave me a cup of tea," he said, according to Yhe New York Times. "So I do feel bad." Cytron-Walker said the tea presented "an opportunity for me to talk with him.""I didn't hear anything suspicious," he said.

But during prayer, as he turned his back on Akram to face towards Jerusalem, "I heard a click... It was his gun."

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Israel Aafia Siddiqui Facebook Threatened Died Jerusalem Dallas New York Cuban Peso FBI Prayer All From Best Click Court

Recent Stories

Expert Predicts How Sexual Abuse Litigation Agains ..

Expert Predicts How Sexual Abuse Litigation Against Prince Andrew May Unfold

1 minute ago
 'India violating political, religious and social r ..

'India violating political, religious and social rights of IIOJK people'

1 minute ago
 Govt efforts underway to bring back Nawaz Sharif: ..

Govt efforts underway to bring back Nawaz Sharif: Shahzad

1 minute ago
 Israeli Government Shaken But Unlikely to Collapse ..

Israeli Government Shaken But Unlikely to Collapse Over Negev Crisis

1 minute ago
 England to play Switzerland as part of World Cup b ..

England to play Switzerland as part of World Cup build-up

6 minutes ago
 Sailors Captured Off Nigerian Coast in Mid-Decembe ..

Sailors Captured Off Nigerian Coast in Mid-December Released - Polish Foreign Mi ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.