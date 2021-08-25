UrduPoint.com

Texas Refugee Agency Says Has Resettled 75 Afghans, Expects To Help 574 By September 30

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 12:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) The Refugee Services of Texas said on Tuesday that it has resettled 75 Afghan Special Immigrant visa (SIV) holders and their families this month.

"Between August 1 and August 23, Refugee Services of Texas has welcomed 75 Afghan SIV holders, their spouse and children," the agency said in a press release.

The agency said in the release that it expects to resettle an additional 574 Afghan SIV holders and their families by September 30.

The Afghan refugees have been resettled in the cities of Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth and Houston.

Afghan refugees are currently being housed at Fort McCoy, Fort Lee, Fort Bliss and Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst while they wait for their SIV applications to process.

Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said in earlier remarks that the US military could evacuate about 100,000 individuals from Afghanistan by the end of the week. Some 21,600 people were evacuated from Kabul in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of evacuees to 58,700 since August 14.

