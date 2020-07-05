Texas Reports Record 8,258 New COVID19 Cases Amid July 4 Celebrations - Health Services

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2020) The US state of Texas has registered a record high daily increase of coronavirus cases, amounting to over 8,200 according to the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS).

On Saturday, July 4, when Americans celebrate Independence Day, a total of 8,258 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Texas and 33 new coronavirus-related deaths, the DSHS said in its daily update.

Texas now has a total of 191,790 confirmed coronavirus cases and 2,608 coronavirus fatalities. Over 97,000 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Texas.

The state's previous record high daily increase of coronavirus cases was registered on Wednesday, when 8,076 cases, confirmed over a 24-hour period, were reported.

The number of coronavirus cases in Texas surged after Governor Greg Abbott decided to gradually reopen the economy when he let stay-at-home orders expire on May 1. On Thursday, Abbott issued an executive order requiring state residents to wear a face covering in public spaces.

The United States remains the country with the largest number of coronavirus cases (over 2.8 million) and the highest COVID-19 death toll (over 129,600), according to the latest data from the Johns Hopkins University.