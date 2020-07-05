UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Texas Reports Record 8,258 New COVID19 Cases Amid July 4 Celebrations - Health Services

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 05th July 2020 | 02:30 AM

Texas Reports Record 8,258 New COVID19 Cases Amid July 4 Celebrations - Health Services

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2020) The US state of Texas has registered a record high daily increase of coronavirus cases, amounting to over 8,200 according to the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS).

On Saturday, July 4, when Americans celebrate Independence Day, a total of 8,258 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Texas and 33 new coronavirus-related deaths, the DSHS said in its daily update.

Texas now has a total of 191,790 confirmed coronavirus cases and 2,608 coronavirus fatalities. Over 97,000 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Texas.

The state's previous record high daily increase of coronavirus cases was registered on Wednesday, when 8,076 cases, confirmed over a 24-hour period, were reported.

The number of coronavirus cases in Texas surged after Governor Greg Abbott decided to gradually reopen the economy when he let stay-at-home orders expire on May 1. On Thursday, Abbott issued an executive order requiring state residents to wear a face covering in public spaces.

The United States remains the country with the largest number of coronavirus cases (over 2.8 million) and the highest COVID-19 death toll (over 129,600), according to the latest data from the Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

Governor Independence United States May July From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

RTA held 36k remote meetings, handled 122k audio-v ..

1 hour ago

Minorities enjoying equal rights : Minister

3 hours ago

Child pornographer convict approaches Supreme Cour ..

3 hours ago

Significant drop in Corona cases observed in feder ..

3 hours ago

US Activities in Georgia's Lugar Labs Breach Both ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed tours model farms in Abu Dhabi

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.