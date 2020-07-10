UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Texas Reports Single-Day Record 105 COVID-19 Deaths - Health Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 04:00 AM

EL PASO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) The state of Texas has hit a single-day record of 105 novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) deaths, the Texas Department of State Health Services revealed in recent data.

Data released on Thursday showed Texas reported 105 new COVID-19 deaths, which is the first time it has reached triple-digit numbers.

On Wednesday, the state reported 98 new COVID-19 deaths.

The state has had a continued pattern of reaching new record numbers in COVID-related deaths, new cases and hospitalizations since last month.

Governor Greg Abbott allowed Texas to be one of the first US states to reopen its economy amid the pandemic when he let stay-at-home orders expire May 1.

Texas has reported a total of 230,346 COVID-19 cases and 2,918 deaths caused by the disease as of Thursday evening, according to the state health department.

More Stories From World

