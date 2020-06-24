Texas Reports Single-Day Record of 5,489 New Coronavirus Cases - Health Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) The US state of Texas has hit a new milestone in new daily novel coronavirus cases with more than 5,400 reported, data from the Texas Department of State Health Services revealed.

The Texas health agency on Tuesday reported 5,489 new coronavirus cases, which is the highest number recorded in a single day in the state.

The previous record was 4,430 new cases reported on Saturday.

The number of hospitalizations continues to rise each week and stands at 4,092 as on Tuesday afternoon, according to the data.

The number represents a 76 percent increase compared to the 2,326 hospitalizations reported on June 15.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said in earlier remarks that residents should stay at home. The advice comes after his June 3 decision to reopen the state's economy for most businesses at 50 percent capacity after the statewide stay-at-home order expired on May 1.

Texas has reported 120,370 novel coronavirus cases and 2,220 virus-related deaths as of Tuesday afternoon, according to the state's health department.