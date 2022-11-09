- Home
Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott Projected To Win Reelection - Fox News
Faizan Hashmi Published November 09, 2022 | 07:30 AM
EL PASO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott won reelection over his Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke, Fox news projected.
With 38% of votes in, Abbott won 51.6% of the votes while O'Rourke had 47.3% of the votes.
