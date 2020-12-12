UrduPoint.com
Texas Republican Party Chief Calls For Leaving Union Over Supreme Court Election Ruling

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 12th December 2020 | 06:20 AM

Texas Republican Party Chief Calls for Leaving Union Over Supreme Court Election Ruling

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2020) Texas Republican Party Chairman Allen West in a statement said US states should get together to form a new union of states after the US Supreme Court (SCOTUS) rejected a lawsuit seeking to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's election victory.

"Perhaps law-abiding states should bond together and form a Union of states that will abide by the constitution," West said in the statement on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the US Supreme Court rejected Texas' lawsuit to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's election victories in the battleground states of Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Georgia.

More Stories From World

