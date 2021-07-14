UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Texas Republicans Authorize Police To Arrest Democrat Lawmakers Upon Return

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 04:30 AM

Texas Republicans Authorize Police to Arrest Democrat Lawmakers Upon Return

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) Texas House Republicans have approved a measure to allow state police officers to arrest Democrat lawmakers who abandoned their posts and left Austin to delay voting e on a pending voting rights legislation.

More than 50 Democrats from the Texas legislature fled to Washington, DC on Monday night as part of their second attempt this summer to deny Republicans a quorum to pass their voting rights legislation.

Texas law allows for arresting lawmakers who abandon their posts as dereliction of duty.

The Texas House approved the measure with a 76-4 vote on Tuesday.

Texas Republican lawmakers have proposed legislation to ensure the integrity of election in the state, including by limiting early voting hours, banning drive-through voting, restricting voting by mail, banning public officials from sending unsolicited absentee ballot applications and providing poll watchers more access where election activity is happening, among other things.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott called for a special legislative session to commence on July 8 after Democrats blocked Republicans from passing their voting rights legislation with a walkout during the previous legislative session.

The current special session can last no longer than 30 days. The Democrat lawmakers who left for Washington, DC said their plan is to stay in the capital until the special session is over.

Related Topics

Election Police Governor Washington Vote Austin July Democrats From

Recent Stories

US to Announce New Action on Ransomware Attacks La ..

4 hours ago

India Temporarily Closes Embassy in North Korea Du ..

4 hours ago

US Looking for Ways to Support Cuban Protesters Co ..

4 hours ago

Moscow Patriarchate's External Affairs Chief to Sp ..

4 hours ago

Ministry of Defence honours winners of 4th UAE Arm ..

5 hours ago

Russian Delegation to Visit Egypt to Assess Epidem ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.