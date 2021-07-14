Texas Republicans Authorize Police to Arrest Democrat Lawmakers Upon Return

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) Texas House Republicans have approved a measure to allow state police officers to arrest Democrat lawmakers who abandoned their posts and left Austin to delay voting e on a pending voting rights legislation.

More than 50 Democrats from the Texas legislature fled to Washington, DC on Monday night as part of their second attempt this summer to deny Republicans a quorum to pass their voting rights legislation.

Texas law allows for arresting lawmakers who abandon their posts as dereliction of duty.

The Texas House approved the measure with a 76-4 vote on Tuesday.

Texas Republican lawmakers have proposed legislation to ensure the integrity of election in the state, including by limiting early voting hours, banning drive-through voting, restricting voting by mail, banning public officials from sending unsolicited absentee ballot applications and providing poll watchers more access where election activity is happening, among other things.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott called for a special legislative session to commence on July 8 after Democrats blocked Republicans from passing their voting rights legislation with a walkout during the previous legislative session.

The current special session can last no longer than 30 days. The Democrat lawmakers who left for Washington, DC said their plan is to stay in the capital until the special session is over.