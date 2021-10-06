UrduPoint.com

Texas School On Lockdown, Police Investigating Active Shooter Situation - Statement

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 08:47 PM

Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas is locked down due to an active shooting situation currently being investigated by law enforcement, the Mansfield Independent School District said in a statement on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas is locked down due to an active shooting situation currently being investigated by law enforcement, the Mansfield Independent School District said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Mansfield ISD Police, Arlington Police and other neighboring law enforcement agencies are investigating an active shooter situation at Timberview High School. The school is currently on lockdown, and students and staff are locked in their classrooms/offices," the statement said.

The Arlington Police confirmed in a tweet that they are responding to the shooting and are conducting a "methodical search" alongside other agencies including the ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives).

