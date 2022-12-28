UrduPoint.com

Texas Sent Some 16,000 Migrants To 'Sanctuary Cities' Across US Since Spring - Governor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 28, 2022 | 12:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2022) The Texas authorities have sent nearly 16,000 asylum-seeking migrants, who were apprehended on the US border with Mexico, to so-called "sanctuary jurisdictions" throughout the United States, Governor Greg Abbott said on Tuesday.

"Texas has bused over 15,900 migrants to sanctuary cities," Abbott said via Twitter.

The Texas governor said the decision to send the migrants was taken in order to provide relief to border communities that are overwhelmed by the surge of migrants. The surge has been blamed on the Biden administration's lax immigration policy that has effectively enabled millions of migrants to enter the country.

Abbott said the Texas government sent more than 8,900 migrants to Washington, nearly 5,000 migrants to New York City, more than 1,500 to Chicago and more than 630 to Philadelphia.

The United States is preparing for a record-breaking migration surge on its southern border as soon as the Title 42 immigration policy is likely lifted later on Tuesday. The Trump-era immigration policy allows the US border authorities to deny entry into the United States based on a migrant's health status.

The Biden administration last week filed an appeal to the US Supreme Court, requesting that it deny the Republicans' bid to keep in place Title 42. The policy was due to expire on December 21, but the US Supreme Court has decided to hear last-minute arguments by the Biden administration.

