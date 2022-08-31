UrduPoint.com

Texas Spent $12Mln To Ship Immigrants To New York, Washington - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published August 31, 2022 | 09:00 PM

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has been sending illegal immigrants detained at the US border with Mexico to New York City and Washington, DC to protest the Biden administration's lax immigration policy and has spent more than $12 million in the process, CNN reported on Wednesday

A state government spreadsheet obtained by the media outlet shows that, as of August 9, Texas has paid $12.7 million to Wynne Transportation, the charter service that is taking migrants to the two cities, the report said.

Texas state agencies have offered conflicting information about the exact number of migrants that Texas has bused to New York and Washington, DC but the figures range between 8,051 to 9,033 individuals at a cost of about $1,400 per person.

Abbot has said he is busing the illegal immigrants because the Biden administration is not securing the US border with Mexico and Texas is having to step up and spend taxpayers' money doing the Federal government's job.

The mayors of New York City and Washington, DC, Eric Adams and Muriel Bowser, who originally proclaimed the two jurisdictions to be "sanctuary cities" for illegal immigrants, have publicly complained that the new influx has put a tremendous strain on the ability to provide for the immigrants' needs. Bowser has twice asked the US military to allow the District of Columbia National Guard to assist dealing with the illegal immigrants but her requests were rejected.

