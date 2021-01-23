Texas Sues Biden Administration to Block Deportation Freeze - State Attorney General

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2021) Texas filed a motion in a Federal court to halt President Joe Biden's order freezing deportations for 100 days, state Attorney General Ken Paxton's office said in a press release on Friday.

"Attorney General Ken Paxton today filed a complaint and motion for temporary restraining order in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas, asking the Court to immediately halt the Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) freeze on deportations of illegal aliens," the release said.