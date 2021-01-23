UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Texas Sues Biden Administration To Block Deportation Freeze - State Attorney General

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 23rd January 2021 | 01:00 AM

Texas Sues Biden Administration to Block Deportation Freeze - State Attorney General

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2021) Texas filed a motion in a Federal court to halt President Joe Biden's order freezing deportations for 100 days, state Attorney General Ken Paxton's office said in a press release on Friday.

"Attorney General Ken Paxton today filed a complaint and motion for temporary restraining order in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas, asking the Court to immediately halt the Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) freeze on deportations of illegal aliens," the release said.

Related Topics

United States Court

Recent Stories

Ministry of Foreign Affairs responds to temporary ..

20 minutes ago

Country's economy strengthens swiftly as compared ..

2 hours ago

South Korea's GL Rapha to Start Delivery of Russia ..

2 hours ago

Govt to abide by court verdict on Senate poll: Pri ..

17 minutes ago

Calvert-Lewin gives Everton a boost

17 minutes ago

Biden Freeze on Deportations Threatens to Undermin ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.