Texas Sues Biden, Says Unlawfully Signed Spending Bill Passed With No Quorum Present

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) The state of Texas filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration after the US president allegedly unlawfully signed and implemented the $1.7 trillion spending bill for 2023 after the House of Representatives violated the law by passing the bill without a quorum present, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's office said in a press release.

"Attorney General Paxton is suing President Biden and members of his Administration over the unlawful signing and implementation of the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023, which was the latest omnibus spending bill," Paxton said in the release on Wednesday.

The US Constitution requires that a quorum of members of the House be present for the lower chamber of Congress to conduct business, and, according to the release, when the House passed the 2023 omnibus bill in December 2022, fewer than half of its members were present and more than half voted by proxy.