UrduPoint.com

Texas Sues US Government To Block COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate For National Guard - Governor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 05, 2022 | 01:00 AM

Texas Sues US Government to Block COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate for National Guard - Governor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2022) Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Tuesday announced his intention to sue the Biden administration in what he describes is an unconstitutional COVID-19 vaccine mandate for the state's National Guard.

"As the commander-in-chief of Texas's militia, I have issued a straightforward order to every member of the Texas National Guard within my chain of command: Do not punish any guardsman for choosing not to receive a COVID-19 vaccine," Abbott said. "Unless President Biden federalizes the Texas National Guard in accordance with Title 10 of the US Code, he is not your commander-in-chief under our Federal or state Constitutions.

"

Abbott said as long as he is commander-in-chief, he will not tolerate efforts to compel receiving COVID-19 vaccines. The governor also said the US federal government has put Texas's guardsmen in a difficult position and as their commander-in-chief, he promised to fight on their behalf.

On December 16, 2021, Abbott sent a letter US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in which he stated Texas' intention to ignore the Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccine mandate with respect to the state's National Guard. Abbott sent the letter in response to Austin's threat a month earlier to stop federal funding going to unvaccinated guardsmen.

Related Topics

Governor Austin December Government

Recent Stories

Johnson Confident UK Can 'Ride Out' Omicron Wave W ..

Johnson Confident UK Can 'Ride Out' Omicron Wave Without Another COVID-19 Lockdo ..

6 minutes ago
 US Will Not Agree to All Russian Security Proposal ..

US Will Not Agree to All Russian Security Proposals, Compromise Possible

6 minutes ago
 US-Led Coalition Carries Out Strike Against Rocket ..

US-Led Coalition Carries Out Strike Against Rocket Sites Posing Threat in Syria ..

6 minutes ago
 US CDC Shortens Booster Waiting Period for Pfizer- ..

US CDC Shortens Booster Waiting Period for Pfizer-Vaccinated People to 5 Months

39 minutes ago
 Prince Andrew's Lawyers Say US Judge Should Dismis ..

Prince Andrew's Lawyers Say US Judge Should Dismiss Case Due to Epstein Settleme ..

39 minutes ago
 Army troops provide prompt relief to flood affecte ..

Army troops provide prompt relief to flood affected areas of Gwadar

39 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.