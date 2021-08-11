Texas Supreme Court Allows Governor to Arrest Democrats Who Left State - Order

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2021) The Texas Supreme Court approved a request by Governor Greg Abbot and State House Speaker Dade Phelan on Tuesday that would allow for the arrest of state lawmakers who are absent for the state's second special session.

The court issued a stay on the request, approving a petition for writ of mandamus by Abbot and Phelan. This overturns a prior ruling by a district judge in Austin that blocked the arrest of the lawmakers.