Texas Supreme Court Reinstates Governor Order Limiting Drop Locations for Ballots - Filing

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) The Texas Supreme Court in a ruling reinstated Governor Greg Abbott's proclamation to limit each state counties to one drop-off location for mail-in ballots, a court filing revealed.

"The Governor's October Proclamation provides Texas voters more ways to vote in the November 3 election than does the Election Code. It does not disenfranchise anyone. The plaintiffs have not established a probable right to an injunction blocking the October Proclamation...The judgment of the court of appeals is reversed, and the temporary injunction issued by the trial court is dissolved," Judge Eva Guzman wrote in the opinion of the court on Tuesday.

Earlier in October, a state appeals court had upheld a state district court order that allowed counties to have multiple drop-off locations.

Several advocacy groups including The Anti-Defamation League Austin, Southwest, and Texoma Regions, Common Cause Texas and others sued Abbott in an effort to overturn his order.

Abbott's order has drawn widespread criticism, in part because a single site would serve large jurisdictions such as Harris County, with more than 4 million residents, while forcing people in rural areas such as Brewster County - with more than 6,000 square miles - to drive long distances to vote.