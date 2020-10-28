UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Texas Supreme Court Reinstates Governor Order Limiting Drop Locations For Ballots - Filing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 04:50 AM

Texas Supreme Court Reinstates Governor Order Limiting Drop Locations for Ballots - Filing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) The Texas Supreme Court in a ruling reinstated Governor Greg Abbott's proclamation to limit each state counties to one drop-off location for mail-in ballots, a court filing revealed.

"The Governor's October Proclamation provides Texas voters more ways to vote in the November 3 election than does the Election Code. It does not disenfranchise anyone. The plaintiffs have not established a probable right to an injunction blocking the October Proclamation...The judgment of the court of appeals is reversed, and the temporary injunction issued by the trial court is dissolved," Judge Eva Guzman wrote in the opinion of the court on Tuesday.

Earlier in October, a state appeals court had upheld a state district court order that allowed counties to have multiple drop-off locations.

Several advocacy groups including The Anti-Defamation League Austin, Southwest, and Texoma Regions, Common Cause Texas and others sued Abbott in an effort to overturn his order.

Abbott's order has drawn widespread criticism, in part because a single site would serve large jurisdictions such as Harris County, with more than 4 million residents, while forcing people in rural areas such as Brewster County - with more than 6,000 square miles - to drive long distances to vote.

Related Topics

Election Supreme Court Governor Vote Austin SITE October November Million Court

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed congratulat ..

4 hours ago

SIBF 2020’s Book Signing Corner to host over 100 ..

5 hours ago

10th Wedding Show to kick off Wednesday at Expo

5 hours ago

UAE essential partner in stopping polio in Pakista ..

5 hours ago

‏Ras Al Khaimah celebrates 10 years of economic ..

5 hours ago

644 families of flood victims in Sudan benefit fro ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.