Texas Surges Past 2016 Turnout As Biden Vies For Major Prize

Texas surges past 2016 turnout as Biden vies for major prize

Vincent Siewit just dropped off his vote at a polling place in Houston -- one of nine million people in Texas who have already voted, racing past the state's presidential election turnout from 2016

Houston, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :Vincent Siewit just dropped off his vote at a polling place in Houston -- one of nine million people in Texas who have already voted, racing past the state's presidential election turnout from 2016.

The 30-year-old voted in the historically conservative state, where polls this time around suggest Democratic candidate Joe Biden has a fighting chance of winning.

"I thought there would be lines, to be honest, and didn't want to miss it," Siewit said, who hopped in his car and drove five minutes to cast his ballot.

"Definitely seems like there's been a lot more media and socialization to get people out to vote."

More Stories From World

