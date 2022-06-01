Texas Teachers Feel Unsafe, Call for Enhanced Security After Uvalde School Shooting

(@FahadShabbir)

EL PASO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2022) Teachers in the state of Texas told Sputnik they do not feel safe in the wake of the mass shooting in Uvalde and called on schools to adopt stronger security policies to ensure students and faculty members do not remain easy targets.

Last week, in Uvalde, Texas, an 18-year-old gunman opened fire inside Robb Elementary School, killing 19 students and two teachers.

The preliminary results of the probe into the incident revealed there was no police officer at the school readily available to engage the gunman, who walked into the school unobstructed. In addition, law enforcement took nearly an hour to prepare to enter the school to engage the shooter.

"I honestly do not feel safe at all, I already had an incident where a student made a comment about wanting to kill me," Perla Hernandez, a seventh grade math teacher in El Paso, Texas, said. "Ever since then I'm just worried about rubbing one student the wrong way and there goes everything."

Hernandez said she does not agree with the idea of teachers carrying guns while at school because they are not trained or paid for that responsibility. She pointed out concerns that such a policy could lead to more gun violence at schools, either by a school teacher who may go mad during class or a student who may find a way to steal a teacher's weapon.

However, Hernandez believes the root of the issue for these mass shootings begins at home.

"We all want to blame the security, teachers, we point the finger to bullying, when in reality all the problems that can be fixed come from home," Hernandez said. "If parents and those around troubled teens or people in general were more aware of what is going on around them, if they were more involved in the students' lives, if they taught them about values, we wouldn't be having such conversations."

More gun control laws are also needed, Hernandez said, including a ban on assault weapons, such as the AR-15 that was used by the Uvalde gunman.

"Anyone wanting to purchase a gun must undergo extensive evaluation before making them apt to own a gun," Hernandez said. "It might be expensive in the short term, but for sure we will appreciate it in the long run, when there is no more bloodshed from innocent people.

"

Lennie Brooks, a high school history teacher in El Paso, said he favors schools allowing teachers to carry their own firearms after receiving extensive training from law enforcement agencies.

"I definitely believe that we need better security in our schools," Brooks said. "I'm also for allowing teachers to go through an extensive training facilitated by law-enforcement agencies in order for us to carry. The current protocol has us sitting in a room like sitting ducks and it's very frustrating and scary for our kids."

Former US President Donald Trump last week called for a school safety overhaul, including allowing teachers to carry guns and ensuring there is an armed guard at every school.

Marilyn Salas, a middle school technology teacher in Dallas believes it is necessary for schools to take steps to improve security in areas that have some flaws.

"Our school has multiple entrances but luckily you need a card to get in. There is a single port entry, but there needs to be more security as to who is going into the classroom," Salas said. "In addition, my classroom door doesn't even lock, so thinking on a plan, we have to go to the next door classroom and hide in a closet."

Salas said anxiety is always high these days with the trend of mass shootings in the United States, and school shooting drills are becoming predictable.

"This tragedy really shook me to my core. I think a lot about the kids in my class, I think a lot about myself making it home to my own family," Salas said. "It is sad when we are expected to give our lives for the next potential shooting."

Cesar Morales, a physical education elementary teacher in Odessa, told Sputnik schools should hire former US military service members to guard schools.

"Would I feel safer with a guard at our school? Absolutely," Morales said. "Someone that can carry a gun would help a lot, hire retired military, they're always happy to help."

Morales said the possibility of a school shooting happening at his school always lingers in his mind. He constantly checks his surroundings, makes sure doors are closed, and thinks of contingency plans to protect the students.