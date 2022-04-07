Texas to Begin Transporting Illegal Immigrants to US Capital by Charter Bus - Governor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

El PASO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022) Texas will send illegal immigrants to the US capital by bus so that the Biden administration can deal with the influx in the United States as a result of its open border policy, Texas Governor Greg Abbott said on Wednesday.

"Texas is providing charter buses to send these illegal immigrants who have been dropped off by the Biden administration to Washington, DC," Abbott said during a press conference. "We are sending them to the United States capital where the Biden administration will be able to more immediately address the needs of the people that they are allowing to come across our border."

Texas officials said during the press conference that the state is prepared to activate up to 900 buses to send illegal migrants to Washington, DC.

Abbott said the migrants will be dropped off at the steps of the US Capitol building.

The governor expressed frustration with the Biden administration's practice of releasing large numbers of undocumented migrants in small cities in Texas.

US media reported that the Department of Homeland Security has contingency plans to respond to the possible daily arrival of 12,000 to 18,000 illegal immigrants at the southern border after the Title 42 policy is terminated.

US immigration enforcement officers, according to media, have encountered about a million illegal migrants at the southern border over the last six months, which is on pace to beat the all-time record of 1.7 million illegal migrants apprehended on the southern border in 2021.