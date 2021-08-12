Texas to Deploy 2,500 Out-of-State Medical Workers Amid Rise in COVID-19 Cases - Governor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) More than 2,500 out-of-state medical personnel are deploying to the state of Texas to help local hospitals dealing with a new wave of novel coronavirus cases, Governor Greg Abbott said in a statement.

"Over 2,500 out-of-state medical personnel are being deployed across Texas to help hospitals mitigate the recent rise in COVID-19 cases," Abbott said on Wednesday. "This first deployment of personnel will be fully funded by the state through September 30.

Abbott urged Texans to get the vaccine in order to bolster the state's efforts to combat the disease, adding that they are safe and effective.

Texas currently has 10,463 people in local hospitals being treated for COVID-19, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. The state health agency said healthcare facilities in the state are reaching capacity.

Last week, 10,332 new confirmed cases and 64 deaths were reported across Texas, the agency said.