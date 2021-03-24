UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Texas To Open COVID-19 Vaccine Eligibility To All Adults Next Week - Governor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 9 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 12:30 AM

Texas to Open COVID-19 Vaccine Eligibility to All Adults Next Week - Governor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) The US state of Texas will open its novel coronavirus vaccine eligibility to all adults next week, Governor Greg Abbott said on Tuesday.

"Beginning next Monday, Texas will [be] opening COVID-19 vaccine appointments to all adults," Abbott said in a statement.

Abbott said Texas is getting higher volumes of vaccines and will administer more doses each week. The Governor noted that anyone 80 years old or older will be given first priority at vaccination sites.

Abbott has already lifted the statewide mask mandate and has allowed all businesses in Texas to operate at 100 percent, however, businesses can still choose to enforce public health measures.

Related Topics

Governor All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid approves full restructuring of ..

9 minutes ago

&#039;National COVID-19 vaccination campaign conti ..

1 hour ago

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar grieves over lo ..

13 minutes ago

Rally held under Balochistan Youth Alliance in Que ..

14 minutes ago

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar condemns Chaman ..

14 minutes ago

Dozens die in migrant ship fire off Libya: charity ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.