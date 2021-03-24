Texas to Open COVID-19 Vaccine Eligibility to All Adults Next Week - Governor

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) The US state of Texas will open its novel coronavirus vaccine eligibility to all adults next week, Governor Greg Abbott said on Tuesday.

"Beginning next Monday, Texas will [be] opening COVID-19 vaccine appointments to all adults," Abbott said in a statement.

Abbott said Texas is getting higher volumes of vaccines and will administer more doses each week. The Governor noted that anyone 80 years old or older will be given first priority at vaccination sites.

Abbott has already lifted the statewide mask mandate and has allowed all businesses in Texas to operate at 100 percent, however, businesses can still choose to enforce public health measures.