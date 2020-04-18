UrduPoint.com
Texas To Partially Open In Coming Days Under New COVID-19 Guidelines - Governor

Sat 18th April 2020

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2020) Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced on Friday that he is issuing executive orders to begin the process of gradually reopening the state's economy following its closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Today I'm issuing an executive order, an executive order that outlines how we go about opening the Texas economy, helping you return to work using the safest standards to contain the coronavirus," Abbott said.

Abbott noted more than 1 million Texans have filed unemployment claims, but said the worst of the pandemic may soon be over.

Abbott's executive order establishes a team made up of Texas state officials, medical professionals and business leaders who will evaluate the reopening of the Texas economy.

The governor said current surgery restrictions would be loosened in order to allow some non-critical operations starting April 22.

Abbott said all retail stores in Texas would be able to operate "retail-to-go" starting April 24 and all state parks would reopen on April 20, but visitors must wear face masks and continue to practice social distancing.

Abbott also announced that all Texas schools would remain closed for the entire 2019-2020 school year.

On April 27, the state will announce further steps to reopen the economy and whether to lift the statewide stay-at-home order, Abbott said.

This week, protesters across the country including in Texas, Michigan, Ohio, among others, carried out demonstrations against stay-at-home orders. Many protesters voiced concerns about the impact mitigation measures are having on the economy and some feared the government is infringing on their rights.

More Stories From World

