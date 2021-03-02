UrduPoint.com
Texas Utility Regulator Chair Resigns In Wake Of Electrical Grid Failure Amid Winter Storm

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 03:40 AM

Texas Utility Regulator Chair Resigns in Wake of Electrical Grid Failure Amid Winter Storm

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) Public Utility Commission of Texas Chairwoman DeAnn Walker has resigned after millions of residents were left without power for days amid a deadly winter storm last month.

"Effective immediately, I resign as the Chairman of the Public Utility Commission of Texas," Walker said on Monday in a letter to Governor Greg Abbott.

"I believe it is in the best interest of this Great State of Texas."

Walker said she has accepted her role for failing to address issues that could have prevented the mass power outage.

More Stories From World

