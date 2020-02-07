UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Texas Walmart Shooter Indicted On Federal Hate Crimes - US Attorney

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 06:00 AM

Texas Walmart Shooter Indicted on Federal Hate Crimes - US Attorney

EL PASO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2020) A Federal grand jury indicted Walmart shooting suspect Patrick Crusius with hate crime charges, US Attorney for the Western District of Texas John Bash said during a press conference.

On August 3, the 21-year-old Crusius killed 22 people and wounded more than 20 others when he opened fire in a Walmart shopping center in El Paso. Crusius admitted that he had intentionally targeted Mexican nationals, according to a police report.

"A federal grand jury sitting here in El Paso returned a 90-count indictment against the Walmart shooter, that's two counts for each of the 44 victims who were shot by the attacker," Bash said on Thursday. "First the defendant is charged with 45 counts of murder or attempted murder under the federal hate crimes law... the defendant has also been charged with 45 counts of using a fire arm to commit a crime of violence."

Bash said that Crusius faces a maximum sentence of the death penalty for the 22 charges related to the victims who were killed in the shooting.

Crusius also faces a maximum sentence of life in prison for the 23 charges related to the surviving victims, Bash said, adding that the defendant faces additional counts for another individual he attempted to kill during the shooting.

Moreover, Bash said each of the 45 hate crime charges carry a maximum sentence of life in federal prison.

The nationalities known of the victims include one German, 13 US citizens, seven Mexican nationals.

US Attorney General William Barr will decide whether to seek the death penalty against Crusius.

In September, a Texas jury indicted Crusius with a capital murder charge in connection to the shooting. El Paso Country District Attorney Jaime Esparza said he would seek the death penalty against Crusius.

Related Topics

Murder Fire Police German El Paso August September Walmart Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

Suroor bin Mohammed, Mansour bin Zayed, Theyab bin ..

4 hours ago

UN official hails UAE&#039;s hosting of tenth Worl ..

5 hours ago

Joshua set for bout at Tottenham: promoter

5 hours ago

Sindh govt to start restoration of Akram canal soo ..

5 hours ago

Israel troops wounded in Jerusalem car-ramming as ..

5 hours ago

Israeli Defense Forces to Boost Presence in West B ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.