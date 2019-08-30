THAAD Air-Launched Interceptor Destroys Flight Target in Test - US Missile Defense Agency

A Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptor launched from a combat aircraft successfully destroyed an in-flight target in a test, US Missile Defense Agency (MDA) spokesman Mark Wright said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) A Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptor launched from a combat aircraft successfully destroyed an in-flight target in a test, US Missile Defense Agency (MDA) spokesman Mark Wright said on Friday.

"The Missile Defense Agency conducted an intercept test today of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) element of the nation's Ballistic Missile Defense System," Wright said. "Preliminary indications are that planned flight test objectives were achieved and the target was successfully intercepted."