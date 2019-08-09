THAAD Anti-Missile Task Force Returns to US After Deployment to Romania - European Command

US Army soldiers assigned to a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) task force will return to Fort Hood, Texas, after a five-month deployment in Europe, the US European Command said in a news release on Friday

"Soldiers assigned to the 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, 32nd Army Air and Missile Defense Command, a US Army Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) task force, will begin redeployment to Fort Hood, Texas, Friday from Romania where they have been supporting NATO Ballistic Missile Defense since April," the release said.

The European Command said the temporary THAAD deployment demonstrated the United States' commitment to the defense of its allies and provided deterrence against potential adversaries.

The� transportable THAAD system was moved to Romania for a period of scheduled maintenance and updates on the Aegis Ashore Missile Defense System, the release said.

THAAD has been designed to intercept ballistic missiles, in particular outside the atmosphere in their terminal phase. The operational range of the system totals 200 kilometers (124 miles).