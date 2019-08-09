UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

THAAD Anti-Missile Task Force Returns To US After Deployment To Romania - European Command

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 07:14 PM

THAAD Anti-Missile Task Force Returns to US After Deployment to Romania - European Command

US Army soldiers assigned to a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) task force will return to Fort Hood, Texas, after a five-month deployment in Europe, the US European Command said in a news release on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) US Army soldiers assigned to a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) task force will return to Fort Hood, Texas, after a five-month deployment in Europe, the US European Command said in a news release on Friday.

"Soldiers assigned to the 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, 32nd Army Air and Missile Defense Command, a US Army Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) task force, will begin redeployment to Fort Hood, Texas, Friday from Romania where they have been supporting NATO Ballistic Missile Defense since April," the release said.

The European Command said the temporary THAAD deployment demonstrated the United States' commitment to the defense of its allies and provided deterrence against potential adversaries.

The� transportable THAAD system was moved to Romania for a period of scheduled maintenance and updates on the Aegis Ashore Missile Defense System, the release said.

THAAD has been designed to intercept ballistic missiles, in particular outside the atmosphere in their terminal phase. The operational range of the system totals 200 kilometers (124 miles).

Related Topics

NATO Army Europe Romania United States April From

Recent Stories

Moldovan Gov't to Review Motion to Create Anti-Cor ..

2 minutes ago

Richard Gere Delivers Food to Migrants on Rescue S ..

2 minutes ago

Iran's Armed Forces 'More Prepared Than Ever' to F ..

2 minutes ago

Expert seeks culture of research based treatment i ..

2 minutes ago

Holidays of Wasa Multan maintenance staff canceled ..

12 minutes ago

Eid security plan for North Karachi Association of ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.