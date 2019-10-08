UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thai Activist Charged Over 'inappropriate' Royal History Post

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 04:27 PM

Thai activist charged over 'inappropriate' royal history post

A Thai pro-democracy activist has been charged over an "inappropriate" social media post, police said Tuesday, as authorities use a tough cyberlaw against perceived critics of the powerful monarch

Bangkok (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :A Thai pro-democracy activist has been charged over an "inappropriate" social media post, police said Tuesday, as authorities use a tough cyberlaw against perceived critics of the powerful monarchy.

Police arrested 25-year-old Kan Pongprapapan late Monday and charged him with violating the Computer Crimes Act after a Facebook post touching on the turbulent lives of world-famous royal families.

The charge carries up to five years in jail.

Kan, who remains in custody, did not mention Thailand's ultra-wealthy monarchy, which is shielded from criticism by one of the harshest royal defamation laws in the world.

The law heavily restricts reporting on cases involving the monarchy inside a country where all media must self-censor when discussing the unassailable institution.

"He (Kan) was arrested at his home on Monday night," Thailand's cybercrime police said in a statement, adding that the message "spurred hatred".

It warned others could also be prosecuted for sharing similar content.

The statement also mentioned an "inappropriate hashtag".

Related Topics

World Police Thailand Jail Social Media Facebook Post Media All From

Recent Stories

UAE continues supporting education sector in Yemen

14 minutes ago

OIC Congratulates Tunisia on Successful Parliament ..

27 minutes ago

MoHR campaign on aged person will protect their ri ..

9 minutes ago

Two Gutka suppliers, one street criminal, one absc ..

9 minutes ago

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) ships movement, cargo han ..

9 minutes ago

Russians, Saudis Want to Keep Oil Prices 'Reasonab ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.