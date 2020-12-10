UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Thai Activists Launch Campaign To Repeal Criminal Law Punishing Royal Defamation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 03:40 PM

Thai Activists Launch Campaign to Repeal Criminal Law Punishing Royal Defamation

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) Thai activists charged with insulting the monarchy announced the launch of a nationwide campaign on Thursday to repeal an archaic law punishing royal defamation with jail terms of up to 15 years.

More than 20 protest leaders have been accused of lese majeste. It is punishable under Article 112 of the Thai Criminal Code, which allows imposing several consecutive prison sentences. The law was revived after decades of disuse, following a series of pro-democracy rallies demanding the monarchy's reforms.

"Today we are launching a website, Nø112, which we hope will raise awareness of this issue and serve as a platform for open and popular discussion," said Parit "Penguin" Chiwarak, a protest leader.

The senior activists spoke at 14 October 1973 Memorial in central Bangkok. Another rally took place in front of the UN Conference Center in Ratchadamnoen Avenue, where protesters submitted a petition to the United Nations asking it to put pressure on the Thai government to repeal the strict law.

Related Topics

Protest United Nations Jail Bangkok October Criminals Government

Recent Stories

Group of men accused of raping girl, posting video ..

41 minutes ago

Bil Gates Foundation donates $250-mln to fight Cov ..

16 minutes ago

Putin to Take Part in Online Meeting of Supreme Eu ..

45 minutes ago

Environment dept seals 112 brick kilns, shifts 49 ..

46 minutes ago

Germany's virus numbers taking 'worrying' turn for ..

46 minutes ago

CTP speed camera squad directed to take strict act ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.