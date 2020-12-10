Thai Activists Launch Campaign to Repeal Criminal Law Punishing Royal Defamation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) Thai activists charged with insulting the monarchy announced the launch of a nationwide campaign on Thursday to repeal an archaic law punishing royal defamation with jail terms of up to 15 years.

More than 20 protest leaders have been accused of lese majeste. It is punishable under Article 112 of the Thai Criminal Code, which allows imposing several consecutive prison sentences. The law was revived after decades of disuse, following a series of pro-democracy rallies demanding the monarchy's reforms.

"Today we are launching a website, Nø112, which we hope will raise awareness of this issue and serve as a platform for open and popular discussion," said Parit "Penguin" Chiwarak, a protest leader.

The senior activists spoke at 14 October 1973 Memorial in central Bangkok. Another rally took place in front of the UN Conference Center in Ratchadamnoen Avenue, where protesters submitted a petition to the United Nations asking it to put pressure on the Thai government to repeal the strict law.