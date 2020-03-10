Thai aircraft collides with private jet in Lao capital airport

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

An Airbus A330 belonging to Thai Airways collided with a parked Gulfstream 450 private jet when taxiing to take off in Lao capital Vientiane's Wattay International Airport, according to Lao News Agency on Tuesday

VIENTIANE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :An Airbus A330 belonging to Thai Airways collided with a parked Gulfstream 450 private jet when taxiing to take off in Lao capital Vientiane's Wattay International Airport, according to Lao news Agency on Tuesday.

According to local transportation media AeroLaos, nobody got hurt from the accident on Monday night.

So far, there is no official report or announcement from the airport and the airways, but the involved TG575 flight airbus and the Gulfstream jet are still seen stranded in the airport.